Govt. committed to fully vaccinate 18-plus before Dec. 2021
News

Govt. committed to fully vaccinate 18-plus before Dec. 2021

June 18, 2021

Bengaluru: Regretting the raging controversy over the life-saving Covid-19 vaccine in political circles, Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan, Deputy Chief Minister and State Covid Task Force Ministerial Committee Chairman said the Government was committed to complete vaccination of 18-plus category population before December 2021.

Speaking after inaugurating a special vaccination drive for advocates at Kanteerava Stadium organised jointly by Advocates for Green Earth and BBMP here recently, he said vaccine was the only weapon they have to fight against the pandemic. However, lot of politics was going on regarding vaccination. Prime Minister Narendra Modi successfully faced the conspiracies in the international level and the State Government has given a fitting reply to politics over vaccination in the State, he added.

He said the research, manufacturing and vaccination of Covid-19 vaccine has been very fast in India than in other nations. This needs to be acknowledged by one and all. “I appeal everyone to take vaccine, get your family members vaccinated and also convince your neighbours to get inoculated,” he said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching