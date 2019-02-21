Disneyland at KRS is my brainchild; will go ahead with project: CM Kumaraswamy
Mandya: Even as farmer organisations including Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha have opposed the Disneyland-like amusement park at Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam and Brindavan Gardens, Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has said that he is committed to establish the amusement project as it is his brainchild.

He told press persons here yesterday night: “It is my brainchild. I will ensure that the project is implemented. I pray with folded hands to those opposing the project to support it.”

The CM clarified that the project would not harm the safety of KRS and the government would not acquire lands of the farming community to implement it. “The government is firm on implementing the project. I am ready to discuss with those who are opposing the project to clarify their doubts,” he said.

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy chairing the KDP meeting at the ZP hall in Mandya on Feb. 18 as Mandya District Minister C.S. Puttaraju, Mysuru District Minister G.T. Devegowda, Tourism Minister S.R. Mahesh, Transport Minister D.C. Thammanna, MP L.R. Shivaramegowda, DC Manjushree and others look on.

According to him, the project would create employment to at least 40,000 people in the district. “I will not allow the exploitation of farmers and the Disneyland project will benefit thousands of farmers and youth as it will create thousands of jobs,” Kumaraswamy said.

The Public Works Department will take up various development works in the district at a cost of Rs. 602 crore and install transformers to 10,000 irrigation pump-sets at a cost of Rs. 212 crore, he said. “In all, the government is releasing Rs. 3,000 crore to Mandya for various development works. On Feb. 27, foundation stones will be laid to various development works,” he added.

Earlier, the Chief Minister convened a meeting of senior officials at the Zilla Panchayat office and reviewed the progress of various development projects. District Minister C.S. Puttaraju, Tourism Minister S.R. Mahesh, Transport Minister D.C. Thammanna and Mysuru District Minister G.T. Devegowda, Mandya MP L.R. Shivarame Gowda, Deputy Commissioner N. Manjushree and others were present.

2 COMMENTS ON THIS POST To "Disneyland at KRS is my brainchild; will go ahead with project: CM Kumaraswamy"

  1. Arun says:
    February 21, 2019 at 8:45 pm

    So his “Brain Child” will be implemented come what may??? Democracy???

  2. PS says:
    February 21, 2019 at 9:58 pm

    Brain Child or money making idea? Reason why public opinion is not being taken. Stop this nonsense and stop ruining our city! People in other parts of karnataka are begging for some attention/developmental work. Why dont you build your Disneyland in North Karnataka and create 40000 jobs there?Why only Mysore belt for every damn thing?

