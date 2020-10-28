District Administration addresses complaints of Corona patients

October 28, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Three complaints received against Private Hospitals have been addressed, said District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. T. Amarnath.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, the DHO said Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rohini Sindhuri, in a bid to rein in Private Hospitals following complaints of excess billing, had constituted a Committee headed by Dr. Ravi, Family Planning Officer, to look into complaints lodged by COVID-19 patients taking treatment in General Wards. Accordingly, three complaints including one pertaining to a Hospital insisting the patient for CT scan, had been resolved. Of late, the number of complaints from Corona positive patients has declined due to strict vigilance by the District Administration, he added.

Dr. Amarnath said there are 64 Private Hospitals in the District of which 23 Hospitals have been identified for COVID treatment. Hospital Managements have been strictly told to shift Corona positive patients from one hospital to another only in ambulances with oxygen facility. This is being done following death of a few patients in transit due to non-availability of oxygen, he said adding that those patients must be given oxygen even while in ambulances failing which they will die within 15 minutes. The Hospital Managements have been told orally and issued circular in this regard. Case of negligence will be filed against Private Hospitals concerned if this protocol was not followed, the DHO observed.

Squad constituted

The DHO said a three-member squad has been constituted for each Private Hospital in the district to keep vigil on handling Corona positive patients. The squad members will daily visit the Hospital concerned and interact with patients to know whether protocol was being followed by the managements. Every Hospital must charge the fees prescribed by the State Government or else action will be initiated. It has been made mandatory for Hospitals put up a big notice board on the availability of beds in their institutions under the State Government’s guaranteed 50 per cent beds. The display must be clearly visible for patients and their relatives, he stated.

The DHO said since COVID vaccine is expected in January 2021, the State Government has asked the District Administration to compute details of health workers like doctors, nurses, para-medical staff and other Corona warriors within two days, to administer them with the vaccine in first level.