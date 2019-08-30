District in-Charge Minister Somanna calls on Pramoda Devi Wadiyar
News

District in-Charge Minister Somanna calls on Pramoda Devi Wadiyar

August 30, 2019

Mysuru, Aug.30- “It was the Mysore royal family which laid a strong foundation for the Dasara celebrations that is now being celebrated as Nada Habba or People’s  Dasara. Hence, I made a courtesy call on Maharani Pramoda Devi Wadiyar since Dasara is fast approaching and held discussions with her,” said District in-Charge Minister V. Somanna.

He was speaking after meeting Pramoda Devi here yesterday and said that he had a close contact with the royal family. So, after assuming charge as District Minister, he met her. She will once again be formally invited for Dasara, he said. MP Pratap Simha, BJP leader M.V. Ravishankar and others were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching