18 items from Mysuru region get GI tag

August 30, 2019

Mysuru, Aug. 30 (BCT)- Here is some good news for Mysureans as they are preparing for Dasara — 18 items from Mysuru region has got the unique Geographical Indication (GI). In all, 42 products from Karnataka have got the GI tag and of that 18 are from Mysuru including Mysore Betel Leaf, Mysore Jasmine, Mysore Paintings, Mysore Sandal Soap, etc.

Among the 42 products that have got the GI tag, 20 are handicrafts, 18 agricultural products, 3 manufactured goods and one food stuff. In all, 617 products in India have got the GI tag.

A GI tag refers to a Geographical Indication. To put it simply, it comprises of a sign or even a name of a product or range of products specific to a particular geographical location. The location could be out of a city, region or area, and country. The aim is to preserve the unique identity of the place in relation to the product that has been passing down from one generation to another.

India is a member of WTO (World Trade Organisation). The GI Tags became a part of Indian goods only in the year 2003. As per WTO Agreement (under Article 22(1), on TRIPS (Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights) GI has been defined as “Indications which identify a good as originating in the territory of a member, or a region or a locality in that territory, where a given quality, reputation or characteristic of the good is essentially attributable to its geographic origin.”

The Act on Geographical Indications of Goods was passed by the Indian Parliament in Dec. 1999. Though 18 products are identified from Mysuru, some of them face extinction including Mysore Mallige and Betel Leaf.

If Mysore Mallige became the first victim of ungirdled development with the areas of cultivation significantly reducing over the years, Mysore Vilyedele (Betel Leaf) is one more crop to fall prey to urbanisation.

Areas that used to cultivate the betel leaf have shrunk considerably due to expansion of real estate and only 2 percent of the total betel leaves that arrive in city market are Mysore Vilyedele. Mysore Mallige is also facing similar threat and competition from other varieties from Andhra and Tamil Nadu.

The Karnataka Industries Department will soon launch an exclusive policy to protect and promote GI-tagged products. The Department is planning a separate cluster for each GI-tagged product in Mysuru district and the policy will be a big boost to the farmers, artisans and growers. It will be a big boost to the manufacturers and growers.

Industry sources said holograms with State emblem will be developed to certify GI-tagged products and Common Facility Centres will be set up to help growers and farmers to promote their products and avail benefits. They will be provided with financial assistance to showcase their products at international expos. Also, Industries Department is planning a digital platform for product-marketing.

GI-tagged products from Mysuru region