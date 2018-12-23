District Kannada Literary Meet begins at Periyapatna
Periyapatna: The two-day District Kannada Sahitya Sammelana began with much fanfare in the town this morning. Periyapatna MLA K. Mahadev inaugurated the literary meet by unfurling the Kannada flag at the sprawling Government Junior College Grounds on Gonikoppa Road in the town.

Later, the Sammelana Chairperson Indudhar Honnapura, writer and senior journalist, was taken in a grand procession from Kannambadiyamma temple to the venue, passing through prominent streets of    the town.

District Minister G.T. Devegowda, District Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Dr. Y.D. Rajanna, Periyapatna Taluk President Goralli Jagadish and others were present. This is the 16th District Kannada Sahitya Sammelana and is being held at Periyapatna after a gap of eight years.

Sammelana Chairperson Indudhar Honnapura (wearing Mysuru Peta), being taken in a procession to the Sammelana venue.

In the morning, breakfast was served to thousands of people who had gathered at the venue. The organisers had formed more than 20 Committees to ensure the success of the meet.

Seating arrangements have been made for 4,000 people at the venue and the entire town wore a festive look on the special occasion. The meet, which concludes tomorrow, features goshtis and seminars, besides an address by the Sammelana Chairperson.

December 23, 2018

