2019 polls is a test of Democracy: Yogendra Yadav

Mysuru: Likening the 2019 Lok Sabha polls to the 1977 general elections, which was held in the backdrop of Emergency, Yogendra Yadav, President of Swaraj India Party, maintained that the 2019 LS polls too was important for our democratic country.

Addressing a press meet at Patrakarthara Bhavan here this morning, Yogendra Yadav said that Emergency was one moment when our Constitutional liberty was challenged. But today, we are in an Emergency-plus situation where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing everything to subvert Constitutional liberty, he alleged.

Maintaining that Swaraj India strongly believes that the BJP’s defeat in the 2019 polls was very much important for the country, Yadav accused PM Modi of dismantling the very structure of the Indian Republic. Referring to ‘Mahaghatbandhan,’ a rainbow coalition of Opposition parties, he said that his was a small political formation and will not be a part of it.

Asserting that he does not see the future of this country with the ‘Mahaghatbandhan,’ Yadav said Swaraj India was a unique political experiment and the party will support candidates who represent honest and alternative politics in the 2019 polls.

Claiming that his party will fight the coming Lok Sabha polls based on issues concerning farmers and the youth, Yadav said that there is a simmering anger among the country’s farming community and the youth as PM Modi had failed to deliver on his promises.

Darshan Puttanaiah, Chamarasamali Patil, Prof. Shabbir Mustafa, Amjad Khan and others were present at the press meet.

