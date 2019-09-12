District Minister assures to clear dues of contractors

September 12, 2019

Mysuru: To manage Dasara development works, a separate bank account will be opened in the name of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and a specified amount will be deposited and earmarked for the cause, said District Minister V. Somanna.

Addressing a meeting of contractors at MCC office here yesterday, Somanna assured the contractors that Rs. 15 crore would be released soon — Rs. 5 crore for Dasara works and Rs. 10 crore due from MCC. He said that the Government would protect the interests of the contractors and appealed them to deliver good and quality work to uphold the heritage and beauty of the city.

Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath, Deputy Mayor Shafi Ahmed, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde and others were present.