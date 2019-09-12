‘Build bridge not wall between humans’

September 12, 2019

First District Makkala Sahitya Sammelana

Mysuru: District Kannada Sahitya Parishat (KSP) has organised the first Mysuru District Makkala Sahitya Sammelana at Kalamandira here this morning.

The Sammelana President M.S. Arjun, a student of Marimallappa PU College and a budding poet were brought to the venue in a colourful procession from Freedom Fighters Park near Shantala Theatre.

District KSP President Dr. Y.D. Rajanna was also seated beside Arjun in the specially decorated horse-drawn tonga accompanied by an array of folk troupes performing attractive folk dances in colourful costumes.

Inaugurating the stage programme Film Director T.S. Nagabharana observed that children were more attracted to mobile phones than books. He bemoaned that mobile Apps have come even for basic learning. He opined that literature is not just books but an experience to realise facts. He advised children to listen well first with concentration and added that reading would always sharpen knowledge.

Addressing the gathering Arjun regretted that children have been losing the pleasant time with grandparents at hometown. He observed that too much indulgence with cellphones has taken off the good company of friends. He contended that a walk has come up between humans which should be replaced by a bridge. He said that good meaningful messages like feeding food and water to birds are only circulated among friends on phone but not practised.

Earlier, Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath hoisted the National Flag at Kalamandira premises.

The procession was flagged off by ZP President Parimala Shyam. District Minister V. Somanna released the book ‘Munjavu’.

Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashrama Junior Seer Sri Datta Vijayananda Swamiji graced the occasion. Writer K. Rajkumar delivered the special lecture.

Child artiste of Drama Juniors fame M. Mahendra entertained the children with humorous dialogues. The inaugural programme was followed by a cultural programme, a seminar, Kavi Goshti and felicitation to achievers.