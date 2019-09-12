Lansdowne building wall collapses

September 12, 2019

Mysuru: A portion of the wall of the rear portion of Lansdowne building collapsed on a push cart suddenly yesterday. Luckily, no one was injured in the incident as it was raining and the pushcart person had covered it with tarpaulin and seeking shelter elsewhere. The weakening of the walls is causing concern for the public and to the shopkeepers who have set up shops right opposite the building.

It may be recalled that a portion of the Lansdowne Building had collapsed in Aug. 2012, killing four persons and from then the building is lying unattended. In the meantime, the building is slowly falling apart with miscreants doing away with windows and doors. A few of the windows on the rear side of the building have rusted and walls have developed cracks and are on the stage of collapse.

Stinking: There is a Conservancy Lane on the backside of the building and the public, in spite of the efforts of the Government to keep the city clean through Swachh Bharat Mission, use it as a public toilet. As a result the whole place stinks and though this problem has been brought to the notice of MCC officials, they continue to neglect it, allege the shopkeepers behind Lansdowne Building.