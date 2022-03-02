District Minister inaugurates Mysuru Zoo subway

March 2, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru Zoo subway, which has been built at a cost of Rs. 1.89 crore, was thrown open for public use with District Minister S.T. Somashekar and MLA S.A. Ramdas inaugurating the subway this morning.

Speaking after inaugurating the subway, District Minister S.T. Somashekar said that about Rs. 2 lakh has been spent for the construction of the Zoo subway, which will help the tourists and Zoo visitors to reach the Zoo ticket counter from the parking lot without crossing the busy road.

The subway was much needed as the road in front of the Zoo (Shalivahana Road) is always busy. During peak hours and holidays, vehicular traffic used to increase resulting in traffic jams as tourists and visitors had to cross the road to enter the Zoo.

To prevent all these and to make a safe passage to Zoo visitors, it was decided to construct a subway from the parking lot to the Zoo ticket counter and on Jan. 17, 2020, the subway works began. The subway is 30 metres in length, 4.75 metres wide and 3 mts. tall.

The tender for the construction of the subway at a cost of about Rs. 1.75 crore was awarded to Vinyas Builders of Bengaluru and was to be completed in six months’ time, but was delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The subway was opened to visitors and tourists on an experimental basis last month and suggestions were invited from the tourists for further development of the subway. Following feedback from the public, the Zoo management had decided to lay railings in the middle and on the entry and exit steps so that people can walk holding them.

It was earlier decided to paint the side walls of the subway with 3-D images of wildlife. But due to fund crunch, the space is being let out for advertisements. Companies and business establishments are free to advertise in the space in the form of plain painting or LED screens, but they need to maintain them.

Special ramps for the physically challenged have not been provided as the entry and exit have steep gradients and it is not possible for wheelchairs to manoeuvre. Hence, physically challenged persons will be given direct entry at the Zoo Main Gate.

MP Pratap Simha, MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah, Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) Chairman L.R. Mahadevaswamy, ZAK Member-Secretary B.P. Ravi, Zoo Executive Director Ajith M. Kulakarni and others were present during the inauguration.