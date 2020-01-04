District Minister Somanna tells officials to hold ‘adalats’ in all taluks for addressing public issues

January 4, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: District Minister V. Somanna on Friday directed Additional Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioners to hold adalats in all taluks every fortnight in order to address people issues.

Presiding over the Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) meeting at the ZP Hall here yesterday, Somanna pulled up absentee officials. Asking the officials to update him on their monthly tour and bring in transparency in administration, the Minister said the Government was keen to bring in e-Governance and warned officials of stringent action if they failed to discharge their duties in the future.

Hinting that the Government has plans to bring all localities within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) into the purview of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), he said an exclusive meeting of city MLAs, Corporators and officials will be held to discuss the issue.

Directing the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to complete the work on underground drainage system in villages falling under it, Somanna asked the authorities to ensure that sewage water is not let into the tanks like in Bengaluru.

Referring to the State Government’s handing over of 2,300 acres in Bengaluru for a massive housing project, Somanna, who is also the Housing Minister, said a similar initiative will be taken up in Mysuru to address housing problems in city.

MP Pratap Simha appealed the Minister to hold review meeting in taluks, prepare a list of long serving officials in Mysuru and address the housing problem in tribal hamlets. The MP also demanded an increase in funds for ZP and TP members as the available funds are very meagre.

T. Narasipur MLA M. Ashwin Kumar wanted the government to release funds for completing the ongoing development works in the taluk and to build permanent structures for Panchalinga Darshana.

Nanjangud MLA B. Harshavardhan wanted forest officials to step up patrolling at villages in forest fringes, for checking elephant menace.

H.D. Kote MLA Anil Chikkamadu brought the issue of shortage of teachers in H.D. Kote taluk to the notice of the Minister. He also demanded quarters for government staff serving in interior places of the taluk.

Varuna MLA Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah asked MUDA to complete UGD works in villages, construct septic tanks and also take over its maintenance as the Panchayats neither have resources nor the staff to carry out maintenance works.

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda urged the authorities to expedite work on Kabini and Undawadi Drinking Water Projects, that are aimed at augmenting drinking water supplies to the city and a cluster of villages, especially during summer.

When ZP Member Achyutananda brought to the notice of the Minister that vegetables were getting rotten in APMC market for want of a cold storage, Somanna instructed the officials to study the issue and take measures for setting up one at Mysuru APMC.

Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra urged the Minister to recall a Government circular on stopping UGD works in rural areas coming under MUDA jurisdiction. Somanna after receiving inputs from MUDA Commissioner P.S. Kantharaju on the issue, directed the officials to resume the stalled works and complete them at the earliest.

Minister Somanna declared that he would be undertaking a tribal hamlet stay at a Haadi in H.D. Kote taluk next month in order to get first hand information on issues that are bothering the tribals. The Minister also announced that he would be hosting a luncheon for all officials who worked for the success of Dasara, on Jan.11.

District In-charge Secretary G. Kalpana, DC Abhiram G. Sankar, ZP CEO K. Jyothi, City Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna, SP C.B. Ryshyanth, MLC R. Dharmasena, Periyapatna MLA K. Mahadev and others were present.

