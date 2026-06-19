District Police form 17 anti-rowdy squads  

June 19, 2026

Mysuru: As part of a drive to keep a close watch on habitual offenders and anti-social elements, the Mysuru District Police have constituted 17 Anti-Rowdy Squads across the district.

According to a press release issued by the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP), the initiative aims to monitor rowdy elements, reform them and bring them into the mainstream of society.

A total of 17 Anti-Rowdy Squads have been constituted, including four at the Circle-level and 13 at Police Stations across the district.

The Circle-level squads will be headed by Circle Police Inspectors (CPIs), while the Station-level squads will function under the leadership of Police Inspectors.

Each squad will comprise five personnel, including Police officers. The Deputy Superintendents of Police (Dy.SPs) of the respective sub-divisions will supervise the functioning of the squads.

Explaining the action plan, the SP said the squads will review old criminal cases and open rowdy sheets against persons involved in criminal activities wherever necessary.

Active rowdy-sheeters and their associates will be kept under constant surveillance and preventive action will be initiated to curb their activities.

The squads will also monitor prison inmates and persons released from jails. Periodic rowdy parades will be conducted and undertakings will be obtained from rowdy-sheeters to execute peace bonds.

The Police have appealed to the public to report rowdy activities, extortion attempts and incidents involving threats to life by calling the emergency helpline 112, the press release added.