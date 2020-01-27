District Police launch ‘e-Beat’

January 27, 2020

* Modernised ‘SUBHAHU e-Beat’ can capture all information and send it to server over mobile internet

* It can track rowdy-sheeters and crime suspects with face recognition; store locked house information.

Mysore/Mysuru: In a bid to bring secure, digital, smart and straightforward patrolling system, the Mysuru District Police have introduced ‘SUBHAHU e-Beat’, a modernised version of Police e-beat system.

District Minister V. Somanna launched this e-Beat system at the Republic Day celebrations organised by the District Administration at Bannimantap Torch-light Parade Grounds here yesterday.

Mysuru is the third District in the State after Bagalkot and Bengaluru Rural to launch ‘SUBHAHU e-Beat’ patrolling system, developed by SUBHAHU software company based in Bengaluru.

This new e-Beat system, involving a software app, covers a total of 559 Beat Points marked in the District, including 182 in Mysuru Rural Sub-division, 240 in Hunsur Sub-division and 137 in Nanjangud Sub-division.

Every Beat Point is QR code enabled, which records the visit of the Beat Policeman assigned to that point. There is a 20-minute gap between any two Beat Points and the cop on duty cannot rush between two points to complete the visits. This modernised system of e-Beat patrolling is aimed at preventing temple thefts, house burglaries and such other crimes, especially during the night time.

This is an initiative of Mysuru SP C.B. Ryshyanth, who was inspired by the success of this patrolling system when he was the Bagalkot SP earlier.

The ‘SUBHAHU e-Beat system is believed to eliminate the loopholes in the earlier patrolling system. Along with Beat Points, the cops can add information such as History List, MOB, Rowdy- sheeter etc., to respective beat numbers.

Upon completion of installation, Beat Police will be equipped with Subhahu Guard application and Subhahu Admin for the Police Officers who monitor the ongoing Beat activities.

Beat Police will have to visit each Beat Point and scan the QR code if it is available, else Beat Police can punch the Beat Point from Beat Book within 20 mtrs radius. Subhahu Guard application can capture the current Date, Time and coordinates of the location and Beat Police arrival and departure timings.

If the beat Police find any suspicious person or object, he can immediately report it to the higher officers.

SUBHAHU e-Beat Application Features

SUBHAHU is a cloud-based AI Server, Android, NexGen QR Patrolling Application, offers powerful End-to-End eco-system with lot of Patrolling-related features and is integrated with Cellular-based IOT Devices.

1. SUBHAHU GUARD FEATURES: QR code-based Punch patrolling; GPS based Contactless Patrolling; Image sharing based incident reporting; Fixed Time interval patrolling; Message notification to citizens about patrolling; IMEI/Phone number based logins for Beat Police.

2. SUBHAHU ADMIN FEATURES: Served Beat Information shift-wise and date-wise, Station-wise, Circle-wise, Division-wise with Beat Officer information; Unserved Beat Information shift-wise and date-wise, Station-wise, Circle-wise, Division-wise with Beat Officer information; Live tracking of Beat Police with beat points coverage;

3. Other features: Dynamic Patrolling; Bad characters tracking with Face Recognition (Rowdy-sheeters, MOB and History Listed); Gun licensed person tracking; Locked house information; Face recognition of suspects.

4. How it works: During the installation phase Cops take each beat point from the beat book and convert each legacy beat point into GPS coordinates (latitude and longitude) and the coordinates to server database according to respective Beat Police and also, provide QR code stickers for each beat point so that they can stick the QR code sticker at each beat point to convert the Legacy Beat book to e-Beat Book (GPS coordinate conversion).

The co-ordinates of the Beat Points remain unchanged for 40 to 50 years, it is said.

