District-wide mock drill held to check COVID preparedness
News

District-wide mock drill held to check COVID preparedness

April 10, 2023
  • Exercise takes stock of ICU beds, oxygenated beds, oxygen generation, supply units
  • No need for panic but precautions, safety measures mandatory: District Health Officer

Mysore/Mysuru: Amid rising COVID-19 cases, a nationwide mock drill to take stock of hospital preparedness was held this morning where both public and private facilities were assessed for their readiness to combat the pandemic in case there is an outbreak like in 2020 and 2021.

As on today, Mysuru has 43 COVID-positive cases and three patients who have comorbidities have been admitted to the K.R. Hospital. According to District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. K.H. Prasad, there is no need for panic as the administration is geared up for any outbreak and has the necessary infrastructure to handle it. Even if there are more cases, existing infrastructure can be scaled up according to the requirements, he added. 

In a review meeting held on Apr. 7, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had urged State Health Ministers and Secretaries to visit hospitals and oversee the mock drills. He had also advised them to review preparedness with District Administrations and Health Officials.

He had said that irrespective of the new variants, the five-fold strategy of ‘Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate and adherence to COVID-Appropriate Behaviour’ remains the tested strategy for the pandemic management.

As part of the nation-wide mock drill, such exercises were conducted in Mysuru also where the infrastructure, oxygen generation and supply plants, ICU beds, ventilator beds, oxygenated beds and normal beds in all the Government Hospitals were taken into account and preparedness was assessed.

READ ALSO  CII Mysuru donates critical medical equipment

Primarily, all the available facilities at the Govt. Hospitals including K.R. Hospital, District Hospital, Cheluvamba Hospital, PKTB Sanatorium, Trauma Care Centre, ESI Hospital, Princess Krishnajammanni Super Speciality Hospital and Seth Mohandas Tulsidas Maternity Hospital were listed and reviewed.

Dr. Shivaprasad, Administrative Medical Officer, led the COVID preparedness drill at Nanjangud Taluk Hospital this morning.’

RT-PCR tests only for symptomatic people

“We have been directed by the Government about the need to identify emergency hotspots by monitoring trends of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases, ramping up testing and vaccination, and ensuring readiness of hospital infrastructure,” DHO Dr. Prasad revealed.

Besides enhancing genome sequencing and ramping up whole genome sequencing of positive samples, the Government has emphasised creating awareness about following COVID-Appropriate Behaviour. “There is no need for panic but a general alert, precautions and safety measures like wearing good quality masks are necessary,” he added.

“We are prepared to deal with the spike in infections. ICU beds, oxygen supply and other critical care arrangements are in place and there will be a periodic review of preparedness,” Dr. Prasad explained.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching