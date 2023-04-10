Over 5,000 young voters to be included in electoral rolls

April 10, 2023

Voter ID cards get a sleeker, colourful makeover

Tomorrow last date to enrol

Mysore/Mysuru: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the cut-off date for completion of 18 years from Jan. 1, 2023, to Apr. 1, 2023, for the first time aimed at increasing the participation of the larger population in the electoral/voting process.

As a result, over 5,000 young voters in the Mysuru district who attain 18 years on or before the new cut-off date (Apr. 1, 2023) will be included in the electoral rolls for the May 10 Assembly polls. As tomorrow (Apr. 11) is the last date for eligible young voters to submit the formatted online application form (Form-6), the number of applications at the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) office is increasing by the day as the deadline approaches.

As of Apr. 9, the District Administration, including the MCC, has received 4,670 applications from first-time voters across the city and district. Scrutiny of application forms is taking place at the Election Branch of the MCC main office on Sayyaji Rao Road for city applicants and at the Taluk Office at Nazarbad for applications received from other parts of the district.

Tahsildar B. Girish and other staff segregating voter ID cards for Postal despatch at Taluk Office in Nazarbad this morning.

Once the scrutiny is completed after the Apr. 11 deadline, the names of all eligible first-time voters will be immediately uploaded to the electoral rolls, enabling them to exercise their franchise on May 10.

In another initiative, poll officials are distributing 12-D application forms to elderly voters aged above 80 years and the physically challenged in the district at their doorsteps. According to the latest statistics, there are 84,967 voters above 80 years.

Following the directions from the ECI, Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who is also the District Electoral Officer, has directed poll officials to visit the homes of elderly voters and issue 12-D application forms. This process has already begun, with the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) going on the job.

After verifying the age and filling up the form (12-D), the BLOs ask the elderly voters whether they are able to exercise their franchise at their respective polling booth or if they would like to opt for postal ballot.

Those who opt for postal ballots will have BLOs visit their homes again on the date of polling (May 10) and issue them ballot papers for casting their votes. The entire postal ballot process will be videographed to maintain transparency, and the sealed ballot papers will be handed back to the respective Returning Officer after the polling hours end on May 10.