Voter ID cards get a colourful makeover

April 10, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: You can now carry a colourful voter identity card (Electoral Photo Identity Card – EPIC) in your wallet — instead of the old, black and white cards — as all the new electors are now being issued smart plastic cards, similar to their sleek PAN card and Driving Licence.

Marking an end to the era of laminated black and white photograph voter ID, the Election Commission has now rolled out colourful and shiny hard plastic ID cards. The durable cards with a sleek makeover are now being issued at pan-India level, including Mysuru, to voters.

The new designer cards have a unique set of features like barcode design, digital signature and spiral-shaped designs with the term EPIC embossed on them. Similar to Aadhaar, the new election card has a barcode and a unique serial number on the top left.

The new EPIC card showcases colours of the Tricolour — saffron, green, white. Even the voter’s photo is coloured this time and not with black, grainy dots on it. The new card carries the name of the voter, father’s name, sex, date of birth, address and the Assembly Constituency of the voter.

Similar to PAN cards, the new electoral photo identity card has digital signatures on it. On the new cards, one can find electronic signature of the Electoral Registration Officer and not blue-inked stamp of the concerned signing authority.