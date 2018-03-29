Doctors’ aim should not be just to make money: Justice Dr. Shivaraj V. Patil

Mysuru: “Educational institutions are not merely factories producing diploma or degree students and meant for awarding degrees but they have a higher purpose,” said former Supreme Court Judge Dr. Shivaraj V. Patil.

He was addressing the passing out medical graduates of the 2012-13 batch of JSS Medical College at Sri Rajendra Auditorium in Shivarathreeshwaranagar here yesterday and said that in spite of the number of educational institutions and Universities on the rise in the country, sadly the quality of education has gone down.

“The institutions should consciously make an effort to protect the nobility of the profession,” he said and pointed to the article by a doctor who had talked about the kickbacks for referrals from pharmaceutical companies, prescribing drugs unnecessarily and asking patients to undergo diagnostic tests whether required or not.

“This sort of situation in a noble profession like medicine is certainly not required. The educational institutions and Universities should have higher goals and aims. Such places should not only be for learning but also should be service-minded,” the Justice said.

Since education is meant for the development of an individual and it is a fundamental right, it becomes the responsibility of the institutions to impart knowledge, skills and human values to the students. Only in quality education and values will the future of a man revolve, said Dr. Patil.

Education and health are the two basic rights and hence one cannot fix a price for health, time and relations. But only when we lose these will we realise their true values, he added.

The doctors should remember that nobody comes to the hospital or court for a tour, recreation or entertainment. Hence, the doctors aim should not be to earn or make money. They should have care and concern for the suffering patients and help the needy, he said.

“If the rich deposit money the poor pray for the good service. At such a time though money has more value, the value of prayer is stronger,” he said.

On the occasion, 144 medical graduates received their degree certificates. Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, JSS Mahavidyapeetha Executive Secretary Dr. C.G. Betsurmath, JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research Vice-Chancellor Dr. B. Suresh, Registrar Dr. B. Manjunath, Director (Academic) Dr. P.A. Kushalappa, JSS Medical College Principal Dr. H. Basvanagowdappa and others were present.

Kerala’s Dr. Athira G. Das bags 6 gold medals

During the graduation ceremony, 8 gold medals and 18 cash prizes were awarded. Kerala’s Dr. Athira G. Das bagged 6 gold medals and 11 prizes. Mysuru’s Dr. S.R. Shivani and Calicut’s Dr. K. Sandhya bagged one gold medal each while Uttar Pradesh’s Dr. Prerana Dogra and Kerala’s Dr. Arsha Sadar bagged two cash awards each; Tamil Nadu’s Dr. P.S. Shivambika, Andhra Pradesh’s Dr. Mannavi Sahai Tejaswani and Dr. K. Jagadeesh Kumar bagged one cash prize each.