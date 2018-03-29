Yaduveer denies reports of meeting with Amit Shah

Mysuru: Though the tour programme of Amit Shah mentions about his meeting with Mysore royal family members tomorrow between 9.50 am and 10.30 am, scion of the erstwhile royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has denied that Shah is visiting them.

Speaking to reporters at Shakthidhama at the foot of Chamundi Hill where he interacted with children this morning, Yaduveer said that he has no knowledge about the BJP Chief meeting his family. “I don’t have interest in joining politics and I will not go campaigning for any political party,” he said. However, Yaduveer was guarded in his response.

Earlier, reports had stated that Shah was set to hold confabulations with members of the royal family of Mysuru on Mar.30.

BJP spokesperson Ashwathanarayana had said in Bengaluru that the BJP leadership was trying to convince Yaduveer, through his father-in-law (a BJP MP), from the royal family in Rajasthan, to join the party.