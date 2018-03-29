Rahul Dravid is Karnataka Election Icon
News

Rahul Dravid is Karnataka Election Icon

Bengaluru: The Election Commission has roped in cricketer Rahul Dravid to create awareness about the elections. “Rahul Dravid will be the State election icon,” Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar said.

A “Karnataka Election Anthem” is also being written by film director Yograj Bhat which is due to be released in a week.

Rahul Dravid is known for his sense of fair-play and sportsmanship and he is an idol for youngsters across careers.

Chief Electoral Officer for Karnataka Sanjiv Kumar (right) and Deputy CEO Ujjwal Kumar Ghosh releasing posters by the Election Commission in Bengaluru yesterday.

Anjali Saini, who initiated the Million Voter Rising campaign, said: “Making him the ambassador to create awareness among voters will definitely do good, given the popularity of cricketers and Rahul Dravid’s connections with the State. People should also take elections seriously and come out to cast their votes so that the candidates take infrastructure issues on priority.”

One officer, who is part of the election machinery, said: “In addition, he is non-controversial, known for fair play and a gentleman. It is an indication that we want the election to be free and fair.”

March 29, 2018

RELATED POSTS

Amit Shah in city tonight
K.R. Constituency: Seven contenders for ticket in BJP waiting for Amit Shah’s arrival tonight
Poll code: Indira, Modi photos blanked out

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending

ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching