Rahul Dravid is Karnataka Election Icon

Bengaluru: The Election Commission has roped in cricketer Rahul Dravid to create awareness about the elections. “Rahul Dravid will be the State election icon,” Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar said.

A “Karnataka Election Anthem” is also being written by film director Yograj Bhat which is due to be released in a week.

Rahul Dravid is known for his sense of fair-play and sportsmanship and he is an idol for youngsters across careers.

Anjali Saini, who initiated the Million Voter Rising campaign, said: “Making him the ambassador to create awareness among voters will definitely do good, given the popularity of cricketers and Rahul Dravid’s connections with the State. People should also take elections seriously and come out to cast their votes so that the candidates take infrastructure issues on priority.”

One officer, who is part of the election machinery, said: “In addition, he is non-controversial, known for fair play and a gentleman. It is an indication that we want the election to be free and fair.”