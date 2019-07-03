Doctors’ life expectancy at stake due to stress

Medical Superintendent of Jayadeva Institute expresses concern

Mysuru: “Nowadays, doctors are under a lot of stress and hence their life expectancy is five years less than that of general population,” opined Dr. K.S. Sadananda, Medical Superintendent, Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, KRS Road here.

He was speaking after inaugurating National Doctors’ Day celebrations organised at Jayadeva Institute on July 1. “Today, doctors are becoming victims of aggression. People should understand the fact that even doctors are human beings. Just 5 percent of doctors might show neglect on their part, but majority of doctors are honest and cognisant of their responsibilities while treating patients. Just because of a few of those culprits, public should not generalise and cultivate feelings of dubiety and exhibit hostility in a fit of rage which will in turn affect our morale,” he added.

“In this age of Science, medical expenses are very high and there is no use blaming doctors alone for this problem. In fact, doctors in our country work almost twice the number of hours than their counterparts in foreign countries. Nowadays, medical tourism is thriving because of the affordable cost of treatment available here. Many talented doctors are working overseas and are earning very well there,” he added.

“Over the last 10 years, under the guidance of Dr. C.N. Manjunath, Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences is providing excellent service to patients. We have many doctors of international fame working here,” he said.

