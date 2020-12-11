Doctors strike: OPD, consultation services hit at several private hospitals; clinics fully shut

December 11, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The Allopathic doctors’ strike today called against the Government’s decision to allow post-graduate Ayurvedic doctors to perform surgeries, caused disruptions in healthcare services in city amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Only emergency services and COVID services functioned as usual at over 140 private hospitals. Over 1,800 clinics were completely shut in protest against the Government move. Patients who came for consultation and to avail Out-Patient Department (OPD) services were turned away from hospital doors where ‘emergency service only’ boards were put up. Patients who were turned away were clueless about the strike call and returned home after waiting for some time hoping for medical services to resume. Some patients headed towards State-run hospitals as they functioned normally. Even the OPD at Govt. hospitals functioned as usual.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), called for withdrawal of all non-essential and non-COVID services between 6 am and 6 pm today. However, emergency services, including casualty, labour rooms and emergency surgeries functioned as they were exempted from the strike along with ICU and CCU.

The IMA has condemned the Centre’s decision to allow post-graduate Ayurveda doctors to formally practice general surgery, including ortho and dentistry. The IMA has called it the Central government’s ‘retrograde step’ of mixing the systems and that the ‘mixopathy’ would be resisted. In Mysuru, the strike was supported by Mysore Association of Hospitals, Nursing Homes and Diagnostic Centres (MAHAN), IMA, Surgical Society, Family Physicians Association, ENT Association, Orthopaedic Association and Physicians Association. These Associations held a protest in front of IMA office on Sayyaji Rao Road.

Those functioning in the emergency wings and COVID Departments sported a black band on their arms as a mark of protest. Messages expressing solidarity with the protest were displayed on banners outside a few private hospitals.

State-run KR and Cheluvamba Hospitals functioned as usual. But there was extra rush as patients who were turned away by private hospitals landed up there. Long queues were seen in front of OPDs of all departments including general medicine, ortho, dental and ophthalmology.

At District Hospital on KRS Road that is converted as COVID Hospital, it was business as usual and patients were treated with utmost care and priority.