Mysuru-Mangaluru flight begins operation from today

December 11, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The long demand for air connectivity between Mysuru and Mangaluru became a reality with a flight belonging to Alliance Airlines, a subsidiary of Air India, with 23 passengers took off from Mandakalli Airport in city this morning.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda, Airport Director R. Manjunath, Air India’s Regional Subsidiary Alliance Air Chief Executive Officer Harpreet A De Singh, former President of FKCCI Sudhakar S. Shetty and others flagged off the Mysuru-Mangaluru maiden flight.

As soon as the aircraft arrived from Cochin, a traditional water salute was given by two fire tenders and a cake was cut to mark the occasion.

Briefing reporters at the Airport, Harpreet Singh said that Mysuru-Mangaluru-Mysuru flight had been introduced under ‘Non-Udaan’ scheme on commercial basis. The airfare is Rs. 2,300 for one side but the fare would fluctuate depending upon demand. “I want people of Mysuru and Mangaluru to make use of this facility. Connecting two cities will help in promotion of tourism, business and education,” she said.

Shetty said that this flight had been long pending and it was happy to note that this was fulfilled today. About 60,000 people of Dakshina Kannada are settled in city and they were finding it difficult to travel to their district especially during rainy season due to landslides in ghat section. The introduction of air service will enable people to reach Mangaluru within one hour”.

Shetty appealed to Alliance Air CEO to reconsider timing as it would be beneficial for the air travellers if the flight takes off from Mysuru around 9 am so that they could reach Mangaluru at 10 am. They can come back on the same day evening after attending business meetings. It would also help travellers towards other destinations like Mumbai and Delhi from Mangaluru.

Replying to this, CEO Harpreet said it may be difficult to do it immediately due to logistic problems. However, she would definitely consider the request once the demand picks up.

MLA G.T. Devegowda releasing airline stamp at Mandakalli Airport in Mysuru this morning. Also seen are (from left) Sudhakar S. Shetty, former President of FKCCI; C.A. Jayakumar and B.S. Prashanth of Mysuru Travels Association (MTA); R. Manjunath, Director, Mandakalli Airport; Harpreet A. De Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Alliance Air; Pratap Simha, Mysuru-Kodagu MP and C. Narayanagowda, Hoteliers Association President.

Runway expansion

Pratap Simha said expansion of runway at Mandakalli Airport would begin once the State Government hands over 114 acres of land acquired by Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) to the Airport authorities. Already, this project had been approved by Airports Authority of India and Union Ministry of Civil Aviation and was awaiting for handing over of the said land to take up expansion plan.

The MP said he would meet Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa on Dec. 14 and request him to expedite the process of land allotment so that there would be no further delay in taking up run way expansion project. “I am optimistic that the CM will take immediate decision as money is ready to pay compensation to land losing farmers,” he said.

With today’s new service, as many as seven flights are making 14 movements from Mysuru Airport. As many as 35 bookings had been done from Mangaluru to Mysuru inaugural flight.

C. Narayanagowda, President, Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association, S.K. Dinesh of Mysuru Petrol Dealers Association, A.S. Satish, President, Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, C.A. Jayakumar and B.S. Prashanth of MTA, Dr. Anil Thomas and others were present.