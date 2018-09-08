Dog goes wild, on biting-spree in Ramakrishnanagar

Small child, many others injured in attack

Mysuru: A dog that went wild attacked a child and many others injuring them, in Ramakrishnagar on Thursday.

The dog attacked and bit the four-year-old grandchild of Nataraju, a resident of Ramakrishnanagar H Block, playing in front of the house. Later, the same dog has bitten another resident of E&F Block. The residents on seeing the dog attacking started chasing it and warning others.

They have chased the dog from 4 pm to 8 pm on Thursday evening. When they pointed the rod to the dog, instead of getting scared it bit it. Everyone in Ramakrishnanagar H Block and E&F block are very scared. They even called the Mysuru City Corporation Control Room and District Control Room and informed them, apart from informing the Police, but to no avail as none of them turned up, said the residents angrily.

The Corporation Control room directs us to an NGO but when we tried to contact them no one picks up the call. If the civic body is so irresponsible, how can we live in peace, asked the irate residents. It looks like the dog which attacked is a pet dog. It must be suffering from some disease and hence the owners must have left it on the street. So, it must be attacking all strangers, the residents added.

There are nearly 20 stray dogs in Ramakrishnanagar. They frequently attack the children. As a result we are scared to send them out for playing. In spite of repeated complaints to the MCC they have not take any action.

The excuse they give is that they are not allowed to legally catch stray dogs. It is not right to kill the animals. However, when they attack human beings then some steps need to be taken. But the Corporation is silent on this issue, they regretted.

KR Hospital says no injection

The Association of Prevention and Control of Rabies in the country has made a vow to make the country rabies-free by 2030. Steps have been taken in this direction to see that there is no shortage of Anti Rabies Vaccine (ARV). However, it is said that K.R. Hospital in the city has sent back the patients claiming that there is no rabies vaccine.

The grandfather of the child who was bitten by the dog has expressed his pain saying that when he took the child to the hospital, the authorities there said that there was no injection available. Hence, he was forced to take the child to a private hospital. If this is the situation in the Doddaspatre (as K.R. Hospital is popularly called) imagine the plight of the poor, he wondered.

However, when Star of Mysore spoke to K.R. Hospital Resident Medical Officer Dr. Rajesh, he categorically stated that there is no shortage of anti-rabies vaccine. One bottle of injection will last for six persons. Once the bottle is opened it cannot be used for long.

The Hospital closes at 6 pm. Hence, if they find the room closed, most people do not bother to find out and go back. The vaccine can be taken within 24 hours of dog bite. The BPL card holders here get free vaccine and others have to pay just Rs.100 for the injection, he said.