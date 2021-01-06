Dogs killed in accidents on Ring Roads, now given proper burial

January 6, 2021

Dumping of meat wastes along Ring Road stretch attracts stray dogs

Mysore/Mysuru: While most of us ignore a dog killed in an accident and its carcass left on the road to be run over by vehicles, a youth, as part of his social responsibility, is silently performing free burials of stray dogs that have been killed on the Ring Roads in city.

Forget about burial for a dead stray dog, strays are ignored in many places and suffer from lack of proper veterinary treatment, but there is a remarkable amount of volunteerism devoted to animal welfare among youths.

Meet Umesh of Bow Bow Pet Resort on Udbur-Sinduvalli Road in city, who gives proper burial to these dead dogs. Armed with a pickaxe and a shovel, Umesh rushes to the spot of the road kill only on the Ring Roads after being informed and gives the dead dogs a proper burial. This also prevents accidents as motorists, in a bid to avoid running over the carcass of a dog, veer the vehicles to the side all of a sudden or apply sudden brakes catching other motorists off guard, who may cause accidents.

“I started this service after the lockdown was relaxed and till yesterday, I have buried 25 dogs killed in accidents only on Ring Roads. I undertake burial of only dogs as I have no equipment to undertake burial of large animals killed in accidents,” Umesh said. Most road kills take place on the stretch of Hunsur-Bogadi Ring Road where vehicles move at neck-breaking speed though it is a 40-km speed zone, Umesh said and added that such road kills could be prevented only if motorists obey traffic rules and drive their vehicles within the prescribed speed limits.

Pointing out that dumping of meat wastes (especially poultry waste) on the Ring Road sides is also one of the causes for the road kill as stray dogs get attracted to the meat waste, Umesh said that stray dogs in order to consume meat waste, try to cross the road and end up being run over by speeding vehicles.

Recalling an incident of a puppy being killed in an accident on the Ring Road, Umesh said that after he received a message along with a photo and the location on his WhatsApp, he rushed to the spot and found the carcass of the puppy being lifted and kept on the roadside by the message sender. It was very heart-rending to see the mother dog (see pic) being present at the spot till the burial, he added.

“I bury the dead dogs close to the plants on the median of the Ring Road as the soil becomes fertile as days pass,” Umesh said.

“If anyone spots a dead dog on any part of the Ring Road, send a message on WhatsApp to Mob: 99862-84468 along with the photo of the dead dog and location, so that it would be easy for me to locate the spot and bury the dead dog,” he said.

“Dogs too have families and they are also very emotional like we humans,” he said and has urged motorists to drive cautiously. Umesh also offers dog boarding, pet cemetery and swimming pool at Bow Bow Pet Resort, for a price.