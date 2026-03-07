Domestic LPG cylinder gets costlier by Rs. 60

March 7, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Amid the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran that has triggered a global oil crisis, public sector oil marketing companies have increased the prices of both domestic and commercial LPG cylinders with effect from last midnight. This is the second revision in domestic LPG prices in less than a year.

The price of a domestic LPG cylinder has been raised by Rs. 60, while commercial LPG cylinders have become costlier by Rs. 114.50. Following the hike, the price of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder now stands at Rs. 917.50, up from Rs. 857.50. The price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has increased to Rs. 1,938.50 from Rs. 1,824.

Prices of other LPG cylinder categories have also been revised. The 35 kg cylinder now costs Rs. 3,360.50 (earlier Rs. 3,071.50), while the 47.5 kg cylinder is priced at Rs. 4,842.50 (earlier Rs. 4,556.50). The 5 kg subsidised cylinder now costs Rs. 576.50, compared to the earlier price of Rs. 548. The revised prices have come into effect across the country from last night.