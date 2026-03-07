Hootagalli CMC moving to its own building

March 7, 2026

G+3 building constructed at a cost of Rs. 10 crore at KHB Colony, Hootagalli

Mysore/Mysuru: Hootagalli City Municipal Council (CMC) has started moving to its own building, constructed at a cost of Rs. 10 crore, at Karnataka Housing Board (KHB) Colony, High Tension Double Road, Hootagalli in the outskirts of the city.

Since the formation of Hootagalli CMC, the office was functioning out of a rented building on High Tension Double Road from August 2021.

Hootagalli CMC Municipal Commissioner B.N. Chandrashekar told Star of Mysore recently that the shifting process has begun, with a puja including homa and havan performed to mark the auspicious occasion.

A front-end backhoe loader and jetting machine were also inducted to the CMC.

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda, former ZP Member Chandrika Suresh, Environment Engineer Girijamma and others were present.

Spacious office

The spacious G+3 office building, comprising ground floor and three-floors on the top, has come up on KHB’s Civic Amenities (CA) Site No. 21, measuring 30,000 square feet.

Public Works Department (PWD) executed the works that began in March 2024 and completed in December 2025.

With Hootagalli CMC being merged with Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), following the decision to upgrade MCC to Greater MCC, including Hootagalli CMC, eight Gram Panchayats and four Town Panchayats, the new office space of Hootagalli CMC may be used as per the future requirements, he added.