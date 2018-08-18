Donations sought

Mysuru: Taking note of the devastation caused by natural calamities in neighbouring Kerala State, the Mysuru Unit of Rashtriya Swayamsevaka Sangh (RSS) has set up a Flood Relief Fund to carry out relief operations in Kerala.

The RSS has appealed the citizens to donate liberally for the Fund. The citizens can contribute through cheques in the name of Sevabharathi Trust, Mysuru. Also the citizens can contribute by donating old clothes, vessels and the likes.

The citizens are appealed to obtain a receipt from the RSS Office at Madhava Krupa, JLB Road, Lakshmipuram. For details, call Ph: 0821-2331414 or Mob: 94811-70530.