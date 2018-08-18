Urban Local Body Polls in Kodagu put off
News

Urban Local Body Polls in Kodagu put off

Bengaluru: The State Election Commission (SEC) today postponed all Urban Local Body (ULB) Polls across the district until further orders.

The ULB Polls for Kushalnagar, Somwarpet and Virajpet Town Panchayats was scheduled to take place on Aug. 31, along with other ULBs across the State.

Following incessant rains, huge landslides and other natural calamities occurring unabatedly in the district, Kodagu DC P.I. Sreevidya had written to the SEC on Aug.16, appealing for deferment of polls in district.

The DC in her letter, had cited torrential rains, huge landslides, collapse of roads and bridges, inaccessibility of villages and other far off places, poor communication network and such other problems for postponement of the ULB Polls scheduled for Aug.31.

Following the DC’s letter, the under secretary to SEC, M.S. Archana today issued an order deferring ULB Polls only in Kodagu district until further orders.

August 18, 2018

RELATED POSTS

Massive Rescue operations in Kodagu
MCC joins voluntary groups in collecting aid for Kodagu
Rain havoc in Kodagu and Kerala

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching