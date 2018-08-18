Urban Local Body Polls in Kodagu put off

Bengaluru: The State Election Commission (SEC) today postponed all Urban Local Body (ULB) Polls across the district until further orders.

The ULB Polls for Kushalnagar, Somwarpet and Virajpet Town Panchayats was scheduled to take place on Aug. 31, along with other ULBs across the State.

Following incessant rains, huge landslides and other natural calamities occurring unabatedly in the district, Kodagu DC P.I. Sreevidya had written to the SEC on Aug.16, appealing for deferment of polls in district.

The DC in her letter, had cited torrential rains, huge landslides, collapse of roads and bridges, inaccessibility of villages and other far off places, poor communication network and such other problems for postponement of the ULB Polls scheduled for Aug.31.

Following the DC’s letter, the under secretary to SEC, M.S. Archana today issued an order deferring ULB Polls only in Kodagu district until further orders.