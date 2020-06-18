‘Don’t stigmatise Coronavirus patients’

June 18, 2020

DC Abhiram Sankar unveils 60-feet artwork ‘Sambhavami Yuge Yuge’ at Rangayana

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar unveiled the ‘Defeating Corona Artwork Series’ titled ‘Sambhavami Yuge Yuge’ that chronicles the origin of COVID-19 and its global spread, at Rangayana premises in city yesterday. The artwork depicts the theme ‘Kalinga Mardhana by Lord Krishna’ likening it to the tackling of ‘Coronavirus’ by the Corona Warriors.

Speaking after unveiling the artwork and felicitating Corona Warriors, Abhiram Sankar said, “Nobody knows when this pandemic will end. All we can do is face the situation together bravely with awareness and compassion.”

“We need to be compassionate towards the victims of Coronavirus. There have been reports of the infection spread again in China. Fear is not a solution. Instead, we need to take all precautionary measures about our personal safety,” he said.

“There is a social stigma associated with infectious diseases. In earlier times, following outbreak of any pandemic, infected persons had to stay outside their villages. Even HIV and leprosy patients were discriminated against as well. Nobody used to talk to them. Now, Coronavirus positive patients are required to be home quarantined to prevent community transmission, but once they are cured and discharged, we should not attach the same stigma to them. What if any one of our own family members get infected? So be human and empathetic,” he said.

Art is a strong medium to create awareness

“Art is a strong medium to create awareness about Corona. Art should also be used to create awareness about child marriage, robbery and other crimes. Misusing the situation of lockdown, child marriages are being conducted. Awareness is important in this regard as well. Theatre should be digitalised,” he suggested.

Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa, who spoke on the occasion, lauded the efforts of all Corona Warriors who are fighting the pandemic in the forefront.

Felicitation: Corona Warriors, including Pourakarmika Pallamma, Police Constable Suresh Babu, Community Health Officer Deepu, Shivaprasad, District COVID Hospital Medical Officer Dr. Madhukumar and Dr. Kavita of District Infectious Diseases Control Unit were felicitated on the occasion.

Acting Vice-Chancellor of Music Varsity Prof. Nagesh V. Bettakote, District Health Survey Officer Dr. Shivaprasad, Joint Director of Rangayana V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy and others were present.