Downside of 75 minutes from Mysuru to Bengaluru

April 3, 2022

Sir,

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in his tweet has said that the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru will be reduced to 75 minutes (Zip from Mysuru to Bengaluru in 75 minutes from October in ‘Star of Mysore’ dated 29.3.2022).

True, it sounds alluring in an environment when life these days is on fast track in every activity. The result is that we have lost out on enjoying life of leisure that has robbed us of real enjoyment and impacted on longevity. Being in a hurry is inversely proportional to the quality of life.

If one has to reach Bengaluru with a stop for payment of toll en route, the average speed must be around 120km/hour if not more. Naturally, the route must be a dedicated one free of interference from cross traffic.

When you zip across you have no time to enjoy the greenery that would be a feast to the eye. At that speed, it is a blur. Besides even a few seconds of laxity in driving it may result in accident hitting against the median or other vehicle. Research indicate that majority of drivers suffer from poor driving skill in India.

There is another aspect to be considered. As per Road User Cost Study from the mechanical properties of vehicles, automobile engineer has proved that the optimal speed for lowest fuel consumption for most passenger cars and light commercial vehicles is between 60 km/h and 80 km/h. This range is called the ‘Green Speed.’ Any speed below or more consumes more fuel. It means it is a heavy drag on economy if the vehicle speed exceeds the ‘Green Speed’.

While India heavily depends on more than 75% of its crude in importing from other countries, it will hurt our economy. Besides the fluctuation in crude prices and uncertainty caused due to present war-like situation will also impact on India’s economy negatively. Whether one likes it or not, progress cannot be held to ransom. From time to time human aspiration goes on changing and the world has to come to terms with it.

The world is already moving towards autonomous driverless vehicles and the other alternative to fuel is to think of running cars from electricity that is catching up. Of course for that electricity generation has to increase and that in turn will give fillip to more solar energy. In that situation India is in a fortunate position in respect of climate. That is how the cycle of life moves on.

– H.R. Bapu Satyanarayana, Saraswathipuram, 30.3.2022

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]