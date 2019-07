Dr. Capt. K. Thimmappiah Memorial Cricket Tournament: Big win for Madhya Pradesh CA over KSCA President’s XI

Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) registered a big 101-run win over KSCA President’s XI in the four-day Group ‘D’ match which concluded at the JSS-SJCE Grounds here yesterday.

Resuming at their overnight score of 98 for three in 27 overs, KSCA President’s XI were bowled out for 182 in 47.2 overs.

Pavan Deshpande (45), K.L. Shrijith (25) and K.C. Cariappa (23) were the scorers. Gaurav Yadav (four for 46) and Ravi Yadav (three for 38) were the wicket-takers for Madhya Pradesh CA.

Scores

MPCA: 202 in 65 overs (Rajat Patidar 62, Aryaman Birla 40) & 314 in 90.4 overs (Aryaman Birla 40, Rajat Patidar 67, Naman Ojha 30, Mihir Hirwani 48, Gaurav Yadav 90, Bhavesh Gulecha 4 for 82) bt KSCA President’s XI: 233 in 65.3 overs (K.L. Shrijith 53, Nihal Ullal 40, Aditya Somanna 31, Bhavesh Gulecha 25, K.C. Cariappa 24, Gaurav Yadav 3 for 48, Kuldeep Sen 2 for 39, Subham Sharma 2 for 12) & 182 in 47.2 overs (Pavan Deshpande 45, K.L. Shrijith 25, K.C. Cariappa 23, Gaurav Yadhav 4 for 46, Ravi Yadav 3 for 38); MPCA: 6 points and KSCA President’s XI: 0.