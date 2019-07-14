‘Mysuru Warriors’ to conduct Cricket Talent Hunt

Selected candidates to play KPL 2019

In line with its vision to nurture sporting talent in the hinterlands of Karnataka, agarbathi to aerospace conglomerate, NR Group, the owners of Mysuru Warriors, announced their sixth edition of Talent Hunt in Bengaluru on July 17 at Just Cricket Academy and Mysuru on July 20 at SDNR Wadiyar Stadium. Young cricket enthusiasts from across the State are invited to participate in the Talent Hunt to stand a chance to play in Karnataka Premier League (KPL), 2019.

Mysuru Warriors conducted the Talent Hunt in Mysuru and Bengaluru last year which received tremendous response.

The Mysuru edition of the talent hunt saw 240 budding aspirants prove their capabilities.

These included 70 Batsmen, 82 All-Rounder, 68 Spinners and 15 Wicket Keepers. Bengaluru’s Just Cricket Academy in Yelahanka, witnessed 250 youth cricketers, try out for a spot in the Mysuru Warriors.

These were a mixed lot, consisting of 75 medium pace bowlers, 50 spinners, 60 batsmen, 55 all-rounders and 10 wicket keepers. Of these 500 youth players, 2 players — Kishan Bedare and Gowtham Sagar — were selected to represent Mysuru Warriors at the KPL 2018, powered by Cycle Pure Agarbathies.

The Talent Hunt is specially organised for KSCA-registered talents from KSCA-registered Clubs in entire hinterlands of Karnataka, as a lot of potential lies in the area when it comes to Cricket.

The Talent Hunt aims to foster fresh cricketing talent and subsequently coach and nurture them. This initiative of Mysuru Warriors is an opportunity for players to enter the professional cricketing arena. The selected players will get a chance to represent Mysuru Warriors and play at the upcoming KPL 2019 powered by Cycle Pure Agarbathies.

Selection Venues

For Cricketers, other than Mysuru Zone

Place: Bengaluru

Date: July 17

Location: Just Cricket Academy, No. 1/1B, Singanayakanahalli, Doddaballapur Road, beside Nithyotsava Kalyana Mandap, Yelahanka, Bengaluru

For Mysuru Zone Players

Place: Mysuru

Date: July 20

Location: SDNR Wadiyar Stadium, Gangothri Glades, Academy Nets, Mysore University, Mysuru

For details, contact:

Madhusudhan on Mob: 99860-24717 or Somasekhar on 99005-45191.

The Talent Hunt begins at 8 am. The players are advised to carry with them their KSCA statistics of last two years and their kits. The ball will be provided. Players apart from catchment areas of Mysuru (Mandya and Chamarajanagar) — hinterlands of Karnataka can showcase their talent, but their selection is completely subject to their name being added in the auction by KSCA.