Dr. K.K. Chengappa, city dentist, no more

November 22, 2021

Mysuru: City’s well-known dentist, Dr. Kodimaniyanda K. Chengappa (77), a resident of Chikkahalli on T. Narasipur Road, passed away here this morning.

Dr. Chengappa was running a dental clinic near Rajkamal Theatre in Shivarampet since many years. He leaves behind his wife Veda Chengappa, son Belliappa, daughter Malavika and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were performed at the foot of Chamundi Hill this afternoon, according to family sources.