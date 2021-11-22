Dr. K.K. Chengappa, city dentist, no more

Mysuru: City’s well-known dentist, Dr. Kodimaniyanda K. Chengappa (77), a resident of Chikkahalli on T. Narasipur Road, passed away here this morning.
Dr. Chengappa was running a dental clinic near Rajkamal Theatre in Shivarampet since many years. He leaves behind his wife Veda Chengappa, son Belliappa, daughter Malavika and a host of relatives and friends.
Last rites were performed at the foot of Chamundi Hill this afternoon, according to family sources.
May his soul rest in peace and may God almighty give strength to bear the irreparable loss to his family, he was a lovable person and a noble soul and we all will miss him om Shanthi