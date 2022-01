January 18, 2022

Bengaluru: Sathyabhama Kambar (76), wife of litterateur and Jnanpith awardee Dr. Chandrashekar Kambar, passed away at Jayadeva Hospital this morning following heart related ailments. She was admitted to the hospital on Jan. 3.

She leaves behind her husband and four children.

The body has been kept at her residence ‘Siri Sampige’ in Kathriguppe for the public to pay their last respects.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and others have condoled her death.