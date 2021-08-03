In Briefs

Drawing contest for I-Day

August 3, 2021

As part of Independence Day celebration, Brahmibhuta Sri Vasudeva Maharaj Foundation, Mysuru, will be conducting a drawing contest (freedom fighters portrait in line drawing or water colour) for high school students. One student can send only one entry. The painting must be sent to the Foundation office, No. 4, 2nd Main, 11th Cross, Vidyaranyapuram, Mysuru-08, before Aug. 10. Entries can also be sent via e-mail: [email protected] There is no entry fee. There will be three prizes — Rs.1,000 (1st prize), Rs. 750 (2nd) and Rs. 500 (3rd). For details, contact Ph: 0821-4282050 or Mob: 98451-41050, according to a press release from the Foundation.

