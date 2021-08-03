M.V. Kumar of Sri Amrutheshwara Temple on Dewan’s Road in city has been appointed as President of Mysuru District Unit of Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Archakara Mattu Purohitara Parishat, having head office at Bengaluru. Also, C.K. Manjunath, Founder-President of Sri Vijaya Mahaganapati Temple in Vijayanagar, has been appointed as Dist. General Secretary of the Parishat. The appointments were made by Parishat’s State President Vidwan Vishweshwara Bhat and State Gen. Secretary Bhanuprakash Sharma of Srirangapatna, according to a press release from the Parishat.
Leave a Reply