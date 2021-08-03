Last date for admission to CMA course extended

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India, Mysuru Chapter, has announced that the last date for admission to Foundation, Intermediate and Final Course of CMA (Cost and Management Accountants) is extended up to Aug.10 for December 2021 term examination. Interested candidates may contact Mysuru Chapter of The Institute of Cost Accountants of India at # 1420, 7th Cross, Krishnamurthypuram, Mysuru – 570 004 between 10 am and 1 pm on all working days or call Ph: 0821-2331083 or Mob: 99001-11552 or 97317-89222, according to a press release.
