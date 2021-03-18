Drive against mask-less people: Police collect Rs. 83,65,800 as fines in 9 months

March 18, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: With people getting more and more careless about COVID-19 rules and with the number of patients rising at a rapid pace and the State bracing for a second wave of the pandemic, the Government is ramping up its measures to enforce social distancing and wearing masks. As part of the strategy, City Police have begun cracking the whip on those who break the rule and are penalising those caught without masks.

The rules are being strictly enforced from this morning where Police and MCC teams are jointly conducting drives to book mask-less people and motorists. Rs. 250 is being levied within city limits while Rs. 100 is being levied in rural areas.

Today morning, penalising teams from almost all the Police Stations in city were seen targetting mask-less motorists and pedestrians. Lakshmipuram, V.V. Puram and Devaraja Police launched the drive on JLB Road, D. Devaraj Urs Road, Ramaswamy Circle, Chamaraja Double Road, Court Road, Krishnaraja Boulevard, RTO Office Junction, Mandi Mohalla, V.V. Puram, Jayalakshmipuram and other areas.

Sources told Star of Mysore that from 8.7.2020 till 17.3.2021, the Police — from all 23 Stations — have collected Rs. 83,65,800.

Violators were first stopped and their photos and videos are taken and the entire process of penalisation is being video-graphed. Even women Constables are being involved to penalise women.

The drive comes in the wake of State Chief Secretary P. Ravikumar instructing Deputy Commissioners, Police Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to strictly enforce guidelines and impose fine on those not wearing a facemask in public places.

Guidelines must be complied in all places including roads, offices, companies, banks, private offices, factories, schools, wedding halls, eateries, tourist hubs and places of worship, the officer has told the DCs.

DCP (Law and Order) Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda told Star of Mysore today that the Police have commenced exclusive campaigns to urge people to wear masks compulsorily.

“Every day, the State Chief Secretary holds a video conference and seeks details of the fines levied from Police Commissionorates and DC’s offices. We are enforcing the rules to create awareness and making people not to repeat the violations,” he said.

Penalising by the Police for violating safety norms has actually been able to control the pandemic from its peak between October to November 2020. Now even in marriage halls, not many are seen adhering to the guidelines, thus forcing those who wear mask to remove it,” said another Police officer.