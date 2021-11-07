Drive to check helmetless riding to be intensified from January
November 7, 2021

Mysuru:  Stating that the drive to check helmetless riding will be intensified across Mysuru from January, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta said that special squads will be formed to conduct rampant checks for helmetless riding and other traffic violations.

He was speaking at the Road Safety Campaign launched by the City Police in association with Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA), at MDJA office on Thyagaraja Road yesterday.

Pointing out that the City Police showed some leniency in carrying out checks for road traffic violations for the past several months as the country was in the grip of COVID crisis, Dr. Chandragupta said now that the crisis has subsided, the Police will re-start rampant checks from January, 2022 for traffic violations.

Stressing on the need for two-wheeler riders to mandatorily wear helmets for their own safety and not out of fear of the Police, the City Top Cop clarified that the purpose of the drive was not collection of penalties but sensitising the public on importance of wearing helmets.

Maintaining that it is unfair to blame Police or other authorities for accidents that are caused due to traffic violations, he said that vehicle riders must shed common notion that they need not wear helmets for short rounds or errands and helmet was needed only for long travel.

Noting that casualties or serious injuries caused in road mishaps will make a lasting impact on the families of victims, he cautioned against helmetless riding and urged motorists to always follow traffic rules.

Dr. Rajesh of Suyog Hospital, who also spoke, stressed on the need for shifting road accident victims immediately to nearby hospitals. Highlighting the significance of Golden Hour in treatment of accident victims, he underlined the importance of wearing helmets during travel.

On the occasion, City Police handed over helmets to MDJA for distribution to journalists.

DCP Geetha Prasanna, Traffic ACP Gangadharaswamy, MDJA President S.T. Ravikumar, General Secretary M. Subramanya, City Secretary Rangaswamy and others were present.

