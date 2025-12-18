Drunken brawl claims youth’s life in H.D. Kote

December 18, 2025

H.D. Kote: A drunken brawl in H.D. Kote taluk bordering Kerala has allegedly culminated in the murder of a youth on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred in H.D. Kote town limits. The deceased has been identified as Kalam (20), while the accused, Taveed, is absconding, according to the H.D. Kote Town Police.

According to the Police, a fight broke out between Kalam and Taveed on Tuesday night, with both allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

In a fit of rage, Taveed is said to have assaulted Kalam on the head, causing serious injuries, before fleeing the scene.

Passersby who found Kalam lying in a pool of blood rushed him to the H.D. Kote Government Hospital, where he was given first-aid.

He was later shifted to K.R. Hospital in Mysuru for advanced treatment.

However, he succumbed to his injuries the same night, the Police said.

Mysuru Superintendent of Police N. Vishnuvardhana, along with Dy.SP Ravi, Inspector Gangadhar, Sub-Inspectors Chikkanayaka and Suresh Nayak and other staff, visited the spot.

The Police team conducted a preliminary investigation and detained several persons who were present at the time of the incident for questioning.

The H.D. Kote Town Police have registered a case and formed a special team to trace and arrest the absconding accused.

Meanwhile, residents alleged that the sale and consumption of narcotic substances have increased in the town and claimed that despite being aware of the problem, the Police have failed to act decisively, leading to such violent incidents. Adding to the narcotics menace is the menace of Kerala State lotteries, they added.