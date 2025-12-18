Varying weight: Gold loan customers throng bank

December 18, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Tension prevailed for sometime as hundreds of customers thronged Canara Bank, Hinkal branch, alleging difference in the weight of gold valuables pledged for loan, yesterday.

The frantic customers, including men and women, complained that the total weight of the valuables received was found varying at the time of closure of loan, when compared to the weight recorded at the time of pledging them at the bank. While recording the weight in loan account, it was deliberately mentioned less by one to two grams, said the customers, blaming the bank staff for the mess.

Renuka, a customer who had availed gold loan, told media persons that ‘Three years ago, I had pledged a necklace with 81 beads and had borrowed Rs. 7 lakh and was paying Rs. 80,000 rate of interest every year. Recently, I cleared the loan and got the ornament released, only to find eight beads missing, with 73 intact. I immediately brought the matter to the notice of Bank Manager, by showing a picture of the necklace containing 81 beads.’

Bank AGM reacts: Allaying fears, Assistant General Manager of the Bank Rajashekar said, following the complaint, the bank staff have been enquired and a proper enquiry shall be initiated. As all the procedures are recorded on CCTV camera, the facts can be ascertained after the conclusion of probe.

A complaint has been lodged at Vijayanagar Police Station.