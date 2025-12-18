‘Restore Doddakere, shift Unity Mall elsewhere’

December 18, 2025

Mysuru Rakshana Vedike says Unity Mall would damage Mysore Palace’s aesthetics

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru Rakshana Vedike has urged the State Government to reclaim the historic Doddakere Maidan, restore it as a full-fledged lake and shift the proposed Unity Mall to an alternative location in the city.

Vedike President M.K. Premkumar made this appeal while addressing reporters at Doddakere Maidan yesterday.

Premkumar said, Doddakere was never a man made tank but a naturally formed waterbody spread across 131 acres, fed by eight rain dependent feeder canals. “Even today, these canals exist. Rainwater flowing down from Chamundi Hill used to reach this lake through the Karanji Lake channel,” he explained.

He demanded that the Government refill the lake and rejuvenate the entire area, instead of allowing construction near the water body.

“Why should a Unity Mall be built next to a lake? It will damage Mysuru’s heritage and the visual grandeur of the Palace. Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar should not push for such a project here. No construction should be permitted on lake land,” he said.

Premkumar appealed to Pramoda Devi Wadiyar to provide historical documents related to the lake to the authorities, stating that doing so would strengthen the Palace’s legacy and help protect Mysuru’s cultural identity.

He argued that restoring the 131-acre lake would enhance the city’s heritage value. “KRS is just 15-km away. Filling this lake is not a major task for the Government. If Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wants his name to be remembered, he must bring Doddakere back to life. The Assembly is in Session — funds should be released immediately,” he urged.

Premkumar alleged that despite an ongoing Court case regarding Doddakere Maidan, Mysuru district officials were misleading the Government and had allowed the Centre to proceed with the Unity Mall proposal.

“Earlier, Deputy Commissioners protected this land. Now, it appears officials are acting in ways that insult our MPs,” he remarked.

He criticised officials for “sitting in AC rooms and drafting plans only to spend money” and insisted that public funds should be used for meaningful work. The Vedike will soon gather legal opinions and file Public Interest Litigations (PILs) opposing the project, he said.

Calling upon citizens, Premkumar said, “Anyone who cares about Mysuru must join this movement to restore Doddakere.”

He also questioned the logic of promoting products through a Unity Mall while ignoring genuine regional specialities such as Mysore Mallige, Viledele and Nanjangud Rasabale, which he said deserve real encouragement.

Vedike Vice-President Kumar Gowda and Members Jagadish and Dileep were present.