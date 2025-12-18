Pramoda Devi releases two books of Dr. CDS

December 18, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: City’s senior physician and Cardiologist Dr. C.D. Sreenivasa Murthy (Dr. CDS) has brought out a English book titled ‘Dr. CDS Writes,’ a collection of his columns published in Star of Mysore and write-ups which appeared in conference magazines.

The book was released by the Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, Member of Erstwhile Mysore Royal Family, along with K.K. Devamma (Ralie Ganapathy), Executive Director of Academy Newspapers Private Limited (publishers of Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra) and Vikram Muthanna, Managing Editor of Star of Mysore, at the premises of Club House in Mysore Race Club yesterday.

The book release event coincided with the 60th marriage anniversary celebrations of Dr. C.D. Sreenivasa Murthy and Shantha Sreenivas.

Extending anniversary wishes to Dr. CDS couple on behalf of the invitees, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar congratulated Sreenivasa Murthy and said, “I have known Dr. CDS since past several decades, who has rendered his service in several hospitals, thus making a significant contribution in the field of medicine.”

Kamakshi Hospital Administrator Dr. K.R. Kamath, Medical Superintendent Dr. C. Umesh Kamath and Industrialist Dr. M. Jagannath Shenoy among the audience at the book release function.

Earlier, in his address, Dr. CDS described the Founder Editor of Star of Mysore, late K.B. Ganapathy (KBG), as his mentor, for encouraging to pen columns.

“We came to know each other due to my profession as a doctor. KBG later became my friend and eventually my mentor,” said Dr. CDS, remembering KBG.

A biography titled ‘The Life of Dr. C.D. Sreenivasa Murthy,’ published in English, brought out by his family members, was also released on the occasion.