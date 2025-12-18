Mysuru-based Skanray plans regional airline

December 18, 2025

Services proposed from Mysuru with three ATR-72 aircraft by mid-April 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-based Skanray Technologies is set to diversify into aviation.

The company is preparing to launch ‘Skanjet Aviation’ from Mysuru, with a Rs. 150-200 crore regional airline plan, positioning the city as its operational base to tap growing demand for regional air travel and the Government’s push to improve connectivity to smaller cities.

Skanray Technologies Managing Director Vishwaprasad Alva told Star of Mysore this morning that, subject to regulatory approvals and operating licences, the company aims to launch air services from Mysuru by mid-April 2026.

“Five years ago, we discussed strengthening air services from Mysuru with then MP Prathap Simha, following the Centre’s UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) Regional Connectivity Scheme. Since then, we have studied the aviation ecosystem in depth, engaging with aircraft manufacturers, operators, investors and aggregators. We believe now the time is right,” Alva said.

Amaravati as a connectivity hub

‘Skanjet’ plans to launch operations from Mysuru, while now-developing Amaravati in Andhra Pradesh as a connectivity hub for both domestic and intl. routes.

“Mysuru makes strategic sense. It is a hub for exhibitions and health tourism, with major projects such as a semiconductor hub coming up. It is also an edu-tech centre and a future Electronics System Design and Manufacturing hub,” Alva noted.

The company has held discussions with both the State and Central Governments and is awaiting licences and statutory clearances from the Civil Aviation authorities. Policy support and assurances from the Centre and the State will be critical during the initial phase, Alva said.

Three ATR-72 aircraft

‘Skanjet’ proposes to begin operations with three ATR-72 aircraft, connecting Mysuru with Hyderabad, Goa, Mangaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Tirupati and Mumbai. The fleet is expected to expand to six aircraft within a year.

“We estimate an initial investment of Rs. 150-200 crore, with leased aircraft. Discussions are underway with aircraft manufacturers and leasing firms. We are not people with deep pockets. Capital will largely come from close contacts and high-net-worth individuals willing to back the venture,” Alva said, adding that funding will be raised through a mix of equity and debt.

He said, Skanray has sought assurances of fair and consistent policy treatment from both Governments. “If policy remains stable, a regional airline can break even within two years,” he added.

The move comes amid growing scrutiny of market concentration in Indian aviation, following IndiGo’s recent large-scale flight cancellations that stranded thousands of passengers. IndiGo currently commands around 64 percent of the domestic market.