Dust masks Dasara Air Show

Mysuru: Over 6,000 people who had come to the Torchlight Parade Grounds to witness the rehearsal of the much hyped Dasara Air Show were left disappointed as they could not see the show as dust covered the entire venue.

So severe was the dust that the crowd, including women, children and the elderly ran helter-skelter as swarms of dust hit them due to the heavy wind and the air pressure generated by the aircraft. The absolute unpreparedness of the officials in organising such shows was evident at the venue and people were seen cursing the organisers for spoiling their day.

The final air show by the Indian Air Force is slated for 11 am tomorrow and the people are hoping that the District Administration will take measures to prevent dust from spoiling the show.

Many people who witnessed the show told Star of Mysore that the authorities could have at least poured water on the ground to prevent dust from rising. Waves of dust rose as soon as the rehearsals began this morning at around 11.34 am.

A helicopter flew above the grounds and dropped flower petals. A plane arrived after 30 minutes and over 8 paratroopers jumped from a height of 800 metres. Except for the parachutes that were coloured in National Tricolour, the crowd could not see anything.

Due to wind and air pressure, dust storms blocked the visibility and people had to run for cover. Even the food stalls that were set up at the Grounds had to bear the brunt as dust covered the eatables including fruits, cucumber and other snacks.

People said that the colours of their dresses changed and dust was all over their bodies.

“Children and the elderly had to face a traumatic time today. We hope at least the District Administration prepares the ground for tomorrow’s show,” a caller said.