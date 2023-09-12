Dy.CM Shivakumar interacts with Netherlands PM, delegation

September 12, 2023

Extends support to invest in Mysuru and other cities

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister (Dy.CM) D.K. Shivakumar has assured to provide all required help if investment is made to set up new industries in Mysuru, Hubballi, Mangaluru and Belagavi, apart from Bengaluru.

Shivakumar came out with the above assurance during a meeting with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte and delegates of various companies from that nation, at Vidhana Soudha here yesterday.

“Karnataka is not just about Bengaluru, as there is a conducive atmosphere to set up industries at several other cities including Mysuru, along with capable manpower,” he said convincing the visiting delegates.

Many cities including Mysuru are also witnessing a stupendous growth in Information Technology (IT) and several other sectors. If wanted to set up industries in those cities, the Government is ready to extend all help, assured DyCM Shivakumar.