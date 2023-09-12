Nada Kusti: Wrestlers slug it out in epic confrontation

September 12, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: An action-packed wrestling event on Sunday provided a delightful spectacle for sports enthusiasts and celebrated the rich tradition of wrestling in the Mysuru region.

Skilled wrestlers showcased their talents in the traditional wrestling arena, known as ‘Matti Mannu,’ made of red sand. The event took place at the D. Devaraj Urs Multi-purpose Stadium, adjacent to the Dasara Exhibition Grounds.

Organised as part of the inauguration of the Mysuru District Wrestling Association, the event featured more than 30 pairs of wrestlers competing in Nada Kusti, captivating fans of traditional sports throughout the day.

The inaugural bout featured Pailwan Roshan, a disciple of Masur Tipu Taleem Dadapeer, facing off against Pailwan Michael Raj, a disciple of M.N. Nanjarajappa from Fakir Ahmed Saheb’s Garadi. In a match lasting 2 minutes and 13 seconds, Roshan emerged as the victor.

The wrestling matches culminated in a ‘Marpeet,’ a long and intense bout, where Pailwan Vikas, son of Rajanna from Mahadevapura Hattu Janagala Garadi, took on Pailwan Basavaraj Patil, brother of Pailwan Mallappa Patil from Davangere. This epic confrontation lasted for one hour and 32 minutes, with Basavaraj Patil emerging victorious.

MLA T. S. Srivatsa, former MLC Sandesh Nagaraj and former Mayor R. Purushotham were the chief guests. Pailwan Chandrashekar, President of Mysuru District Wrestling Association, Pailwan Chota Rafeeq, Hon. President and Pailwan Star Venkatesh were present.