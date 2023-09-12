New musical fountain at Brindavan Gardens ready

September 12, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: With Nada Habba Mysuru Dasara in the offing, Brindavan Gardens at Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) reservoir in Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district, is all set to charm the visitors with its new musical fountain backed by state-of-the-art technology.

Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) has built a new musical fountain using high-end technology at an estimated cost of Rs. 2.6 crore, at the same place where existed a musical fountain earlier, to the northern side of the Garden, that had turned old due to the passage of time. Mumbai-based Green Care Private Limited has handed over the new fountain to CNNL after completing the works.

The new fountain with nasals emitting laser, fire and snow including those of movable and rotating nasals, will dance to the beats of music, guaranteeing entertainment to the tourists. On week days, it will be available between 7 pm and 8 pm and during weekends and holidays between 7 pm and 9 pm.

For adults, the entry ticket price to Brindavan Gardens is Rs. 50 and for kids between 5 and 10 years, the ticket price is Rs. 10, while it is free for those below 5 years.

CNNL Officers told Star of Mysore that “The musical fountain will be officially kick-started on the instructions of Water Resources Minister. With Dasara festival nearing (Oct. 15 to 24), the new fountain is expected to attract more tourists, apart from thousands of footfalls at Brindavan Gardens daily.”