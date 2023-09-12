Mysuru to run 200 more electric buses under PM-eBus SEWA Scheme

September 12, 2023

Centre to procure 10,000 electric buses covering 169 cities including Mysuru, at an estimated cost of Rs. 57,613 crore

By Bapu Lingaraj Urs

Mysore/Mysuru: With a vision to combat environmental pollution, the Central Government plans to procure 10,000 electric buses at an estimated cost of Rs. 57,613 crore through its PM-eBus Sewa Scheme. Mysuru is one of 169 cities in the country set to benefit, with an impressive addition of 200 eco-friendly buses hitting the local roads.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has already been operating eight electric buses on the Mysuru-Bengaluru route since July 2023. With the expansion of the fleet under the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme, it is expected to enhance the transportation network, serving both urban and rural routes.

The Central Government has signed an MoU with electric vehicle manufacturers, paving the way for the operation of a total of 10,000 buses in 169 cities by the end of the year.

The transition from traditional fuel-powered buses to electric ones holds the promise of not only improving connectivity but also addressing unemployment rates, as thousands of jobs are expected to be created in the automobile sector alone.

However, there are still gaps in connectivity, with the number of buses not meeting the demands of commuters on both urban and rural routes. Some villages lack bus connectivity, causing significant inconvenience to residents. Additionally, older buses operating on rural routes are prone to frequent breakdowns, with worn-out seats in some cases.

Since the launch of the Shakti Scheme in June 2023, which offers free rides to women on KSRTC buses within the State, buses have been consistently running at full capacity. The introduction of more electric buses through the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme could alleviate some of the challenges faced in the public transportation sector. Furthermore, this transition not only ensures a pollution-free environment but also reduces heavy reliance on diesel and mitigates carbon dioxide emissions.

Electric vehicles, which initially gained traction in the two-wheeler and car sectors, are now expanding to buses as the Central Government strives to match the EV adoption levels of developed countries.

In accordance with Transport Department regulations, buses that are 15 years old must be retired, and there are several such buses in the KSRTC Mysuru Division alone. If 200 EV buses are introduced to the fleet, an equal number of old buses will be phased out.

Srinivas, the Divisional Controller of KSRTC’s Mysuru Division, stated: “We have already submitted a report to the Government outlining the need for 200 electric buses. While the retirement of old buses is imminent, a decision regarding the specific routes for the new electric buses has not been finalised.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the significant announcement of the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme, during his Independence Day address on Aug. 15, 2023, from the Red Fort in New Delhi.

Once the Scheme is implemented, Mysuru city and district can anticipate more EV charging units, automated fee payment facilities and other technology-based services, providing a modern touch to the transportation system.